File – Tracy Keliihoomalu after allegedly hitting three pedestrians in Chinatown on July 9, 2018.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The driver involved in a 2018 crash in Chinatown that hit three pedestrians has been charged.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, Tracy Keliihoomalu was charged on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury.

Two pedestrians were killed and one other was injured when an SUV allegedly being driven by Keliihoomalu ran into them while they were in a marked crosswalk.

Her bail has been set at $20,000.