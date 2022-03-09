HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Russian-American citizen, Elena Branson, 61, was charged on Tuesday, March 8, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with illegally acting as a Russian agent in the United States including lobbying with Kaua’i politicians to gain Russian interests.

In 2019, Branson, through her own youth campaign, reached out to Kauai officials to persuade them not to change the name of the Russian Fort Elizabeth in Waimea. The fort is known to be the last remaining former Russian fort in the state.

Branson also allegedly coordinated a trip to Moscow to meet with Russian officials to discuss the name change.

For more than ten years, officials said, Branson has been working with the Russian government advancing Russian interests on United States’ soil.

The U.S. Attorney’s office stated that Branson failed to register herself under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) as well as conspiring to commit visa fraud and making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The Russian government at its highest levels, up to and including President Vladimir Putin, have made known that aggressive propaganda and recruitment of the Russian diaspora around the world is a Russian priority,” said Williams. “In connection with this pursuit, Branson is alleged to have corresponded with Putin himself and met with a high-ranking Russia minister before founding a Russian propaganda center here in New York City, the Russian Center New York.”

According to Williams, Branson’s promotional outreach, including an “I Love Russia” campaign aimed at American youths, exemplifies her attempts to act at the command of the Russian government to illegally promote its interests in the United States.

Full list of charges for Branson:

(1) conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Attorney General, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison;

(2) acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Attorney General, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison;

(3) conspiring to evade FARA registration, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison;

(4) willfully failing to register under FARA, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison;

(5) conspiring to commit visa fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; and

(6) making false statements to the FBI, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office stated that the maximum statutory penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by a judge.

The U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed that Branson left the United States for Russia and currently remains at large.

This case is being handled by the Office’s National Security and International Narcotics Unit.