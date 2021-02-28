Woman charged for allegedly killing a tow truck driver on H2 freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The driver accused of running over and killing a tow truck driver assisting a stranded motorist a year ago has been charged.

Edrina Rapis is charged with negligent homicide and negligent injury.

She is free after posting $11,000 bail.

Aaron Malama, 43, died January 9, 2020 after he was hit on the H-2 freeway Mililani Tech Park off ramp.

The stranded motorist who was a 50-year-old man that was also hit survived.