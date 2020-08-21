Woman charged after stabbing a man in Makiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman in connection to a stabbing that left a man dead has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

On August 17, Honolulu police arrested Dora Focht after she allegedly stabbed a man on Piikoi Street and Mott-Smith Drive between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Court records identify the victim as Vincent Sullivan. Police were called to the scene and Sullivan was taken to Queens Medical Center at 10:05 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.

According to the police report, one witness said she saw Focht pull a 10″ cylindrical object out of the kitchen drawer and stab Sullivan three times.

A warrant was issued for her arrest citing Focht ‘intentionally or knowingly caused the death of Vincent Sullivan thereby committing the offense of Murder in the Second Degree.’

An arraignment for the Makiki murder suspect was held this morning. Her court date is to be announced.

