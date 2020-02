HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a crash in Hauula that killed a woman and a boy.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Kamehameha Highway near Puhuli Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department says two vehicles hit each other head-on.

According to EMS, a 38-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At this time, the ages of the woman and child are unknown.