Woman bitten by shark in Anaehoomalu on the Big Island

File – Big Island fire crews and police responded to a structure fire at an abandoned Hilo residence shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26.

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman is in serious condition after Big Island fire crews say she was bitten by a shark in waters off Anaehoomalu Bay.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

A 68-year-old woman was swimming about 500 yard off shore when she was bit.

It is unknown what kind of shark it was or how big the shark was.

Shark warning signs were posted in the area and will remain up until Sunday, Jan. 3 at noon. An HFD helicopter flew over the area. The crew did not spot any shark activity.

Good Samaritans from the Spirit of Aloha tender helped her back to shore. Big Island fire crews responded. She was treated and taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea with serious injuries to her lower right leg.