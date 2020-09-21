Woman bit by shark at Charley Young beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Ocean Safety Officers are clearing ocean access from Kalama Park to Kihei Boat Ramp after a shark bite incident involving a woman at Charley Young beach.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to the Maui Fire Department, the shark bite victim was already on shore when emergency personnel arrived on scene. She was reportedly swimming just off shore when bit, and managed to make it to shore on her own power.



Ocean Safety and Fire personnel treated the victim for multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to her shoulder. She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center by medics.

Warning signs have been posted in the area. Ocean Safety will also be patrolling the vicinity

on jet skis.

Latest Stories on KHON2