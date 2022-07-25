A mother monk seal and her pup near a swimmer at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a woman in her 60’s was bit by a monk seal on Sunday morning, July 24.

EMS officials said she has superficial cuts to her right cheekbone and left shoulder.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The Department of Land and Natural Resources interviewed the woman, a California elementary school teacher, and her husband. The DLNR released some of the interview in a press release.

“I’m thinking she’s going to die, by the time I get down to the beach.” The victim’s husband

According to DLNR, the incident happened 150-feet off Kaimana beach, where two seals have been since the Hawaiian monk seal Rocky gave birth to her latest offspring.

“We’ve been in Hawai’i for three weeks and saw the pup at Kaimana immediately after it was born,” the husband explained. “We’ve read all the safe viewing signs and abide by them. These seals swam up behind her and she was not aware of them.”

“Neither of us could sleep last night,” said the victim. “Every time I closed my eyes, I was seeing the mother seal’s mouth. I’m a teacher and I care a lot about the environment and wildlife. I teach conservation to my students.”

“There is no one to blame here,” her husband continued. “All my wife did was go swimming and she happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The DLNR said 10 swimmers including the woman who was bit went into the water with no seals visible on the beach or in the ocean. Lifeguards were not in their tower yet at that time.

Weird rescues, long-lost artifacts, check out Weird News here

DLNR said the woman’s husband was not on the beach but was watching and videotaping from their nearby 12th-floor condominium.