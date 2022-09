HONOLULU (KHON) — A woman allegedly assaulted a healthcare worker on Saturday, Sept. 3 around 5:25 p.m. in Aiea, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD said that the 22-year-old female was admitted to a local medical facility when she assaulted hospital staff.

According to officials, the suspect caused injuries to the staff and police placed her under arrest on suspicion of assault in the second degree.

The suspect is in custody, pending investigation.