Woman arrested in suspicion of stealing a car in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vehicle robbery in Chinatown landed a 26-year-old woman in police custody on December 11, around 1 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect forcefully took the 28-year-old female victim’s car keys. Then, the suspect drove off with the woman’s car.

Police officers later located the stolen vehicle, as well as the suspect in question.

The victim was able to positively identify the suspect, who was then arrested for robbery in the second degree and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV).