Woman arrested in Kapolei on suspicion of operating stolen moped, carrying ‘butterfly knife’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old woman after she was stopped while allegedly operating a stolen moped in Kapolei on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and police reported they later found a butterfly knife in her possession.

Police said the 26-year-old was arrested in connection to two offenses around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the 26-year-old was stopped because the moped she was allegedly operating had an expired safety check. It was revealed that the moped was stolen after officers ran checks on the vehicle, police said.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and police said, “A butterfly knife was later found on the suspect’s person,” and subsequently arrested her on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Honolulu police.