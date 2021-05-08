Woman arrested in Honolulu after allegedly striking hospital nurse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 37-year-old woman was arrested by the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on Friday, May 7, after allegedly striking a nurse in the face and shoulder while she was at the hospital for a medical evaluation.

HPD says the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the Honolulu area.

According to police, the suspect reportedly struck the complainant — a licensed nurse — while she was in the performance of her duty.

Police arrested the 37-year-old woman on suspicion of second-degree assault at 1 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

