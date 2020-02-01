Woman arrested in connection to the assault of two EMS workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 46-year-old woman was arrested in connection to an assault that happened on January 30, just before 5 p.m.

It happened in the area of 331 North Vineyard Street.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect assaulted two female Emergency Medical Services workers, 35 and 38, while they were working. It was not made clear why the woman initially assaulted the two women.

Police were called and the woman was arrested for assault in the second degree and for two bench warrants.

She remains in police custody, pending investigation.