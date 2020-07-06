Woman arrested in connection to domestic abuse case on Hickam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a domestic abuse case on Hickam Air Force Base on Saturday night, July 4.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the female suspect assaulted her 29-year-old husband while two of their children, who are both under the age of 14, were present in the home.

Police were called to the scene and the woman was arrested for abuse in the presence of a minor under the age of 14 at 11:45 p.m. that night.

The woman remains in police custody, pending investigation.

