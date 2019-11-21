Woman arrested in connection to aiding a wanted federal fugitive

KAUAI (KHON2) — Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to aiding a wanted federal fugitive.

Thirty-five-year-old Alicia Kilpatrick was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 19, by U.S. Marshals and Kauai police after they say she was harboring and concealing Orlando Manguchei.

She faces up to five years in federal prison.

Manguchei was arrested after a seven-day manhunt through the woods and mountains.

The 48-year old was wanted on a federal felony arrest warrant and was taken into custody in a wooded area above Wailua.