Woman arrested for suspected burglary in McCully home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a burglary that happened in the McCully area on March 27 around 6:10 p.m.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 34-year-old woman entered a residence and searched through the home of a 29-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Police revealed that the suspect was detained inside of the home by the people who resided at that location.
The suspect was later placed under arrest for first-degree burglary at 6:40 p.m. She remains in police custody, pending investigation.
