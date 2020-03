On Monday morning at 5 a.m. PST, an Ewa Beach couple will have their temperatures taken one last time before heading to San Francisco Airport and boarding their flight home to Honolulu.

Eric and Debbie Pagan were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship which docked in Japan on February 5, after a passenger onboard tested positive for coronavirus. They were then flown to Travis Air Force Base in California for another 14-days of quarantine.