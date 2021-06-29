Woman arrested at Schofield Barracks after allegedly assaulting military police officer

File – Sign outside Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii, on June 25, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old woman was arrested at Schofield Barracks on Monday, June 28, after she allegedly assaulted an on-duty military police officer.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said the civilian suspect allegedly caused bodily injury to the 24-year-old officer around 9:41 p.m. Monday.

Officials at Schofield called HPD and the suspect was then was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, according to HPD.