HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 28-year-old woman who was running on the H-1 Freeway in the Pearl City area early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department said that the woman had been in a collision with a car that did not belong to her, which occurred near the Kaamilo St. overpass.

Police have opened a second-degree reckless endangering case.