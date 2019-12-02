Woman arrested after an officer-involved shooting near KTA Super Stores

HAWAII (KHON2) — The woman in an officer-involved shooting that happened near a major Hilo shopping center on Wednesday, November 27, has been arrested.

According to Big Island police, they arrested 24-year-old Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez at a Volcano residence at 6:07 a.m. Sunday, December 1. Police also arrested 21-year-old Jagger Torres, who was with the woman.

Both were taken into custody without incident for outstanding warrants.

They are being held in police custody pending investigation.

Keani Grace, 29, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant, according to HPD.