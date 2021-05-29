Woman arrested after allegedly throwing large rock at Kapolei business

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she allegedly threw a large rock at the glass window pane of a business in Kapolei on Friday, May 28.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:13 p.m. Friday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to police, the suspect was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Friday on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage.

The business was damaged as a result of the incident, police say.

The investigation is ongoing,

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories