Woman arrested after allegedly throwing large rock at Kapolei business

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old woman after she allegedly threw a large rock at the glass window pane of a business in Kapolei on Friday, May 28.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:13 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the suspect was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Friday on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage.

The business was damaged as a result of the incident, police say.

The investigation is ongoing,