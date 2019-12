HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman and four children were injured in a car accident on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

It happened on Ala Moana Blvd fronting Nauru Tower before 9 p.m.

An SUV went through some bushes and hit a coconut tree.

Everyone in the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt. They were treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver was a 29-year-old woman. The children were a 5 and a 7-year-old boy, and two 4-year-old girls.