Woman allegedly takes money from someone’s home, throws BBQ grill at window

HONOLULU (KHON) -- Only five full months have gone by this year, and already it feels like an eternity separates the reality we live in now from the one we knew at the end of 2019.

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that 2020 started off with the assassination of a high-ranking Iranian general. A few weeks later Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and 7 others. COVID-19 arrived in the islands mid-February and has remained a daily presence ever since, despite interruptions from presidential primaries, murder hornets and, more recently, nationwide protests.