Woman allegedly takes money from someone’s home, throws BBQ grill at window

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for burglary.

This happened in Kailua around 4 p.m. Monday, June 1.

Police say she broke into someone’s home and took money, then threw a BBQ grill at a window breaking it.

