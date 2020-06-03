Woman allegedly takes money from someone’s home, throws BBQ grill at window

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for burglary.
This happened in Kailua around 4 p.m. Monday, June 1.
Police say she broke into someone’s home and took money, then threw a BBQ grill at a window breaking it.
