Woman airlifted from Kalihi Valley after seeing large animal on Kamanaiki Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 28-year-old woman from Kalihi Valley on Wednesday, June 9, after she reportedly saw a large animal on Kamanaiki Trail and felt unsafe and distressed.

HFD did not provide any further details about the large animal that the woman saw.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The 28-year-old called 911 at 5:02 p.m. Wednesday to report that she was in distress after seeing the animal. Firefighters first arrived at 5:24 p.m. and ascended the trail on foot to search for the hiker.

The hiker’s 911 call pointed rescuers to a location less than one mile from the trailhead, but HFD said rescuers were unable to find her due to steep terrain.

The Air 1 rescue helicopter arrived at 5:35 p.m. and conducted an aerial search, inserting specialists alongside the distressed hiker at 5:44 p.m.

HFD reported that the hiker was uninjured and safely airlifted to a Kalihi District Park Landing Zone at 5:50 p.m.