Woman accused of murdering North Shore mother in 2017 appears in court for fitness hearing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the two people accused of murdering a North Shore mother and teacher in 2017 appeared in court again on Wednesday, November 13.

A hearing was scheduled for Hailey Dandurand to determine if she’s mentally fit to stand trial.

But it was pushed back to December 11 for a contested case hearing.

Dandurand and Stephen Brown are accused of killing Telma Boinville in December 2017.

She was found dead in a home that she was cleaning, while her young daughter was tied up in the next room.

Dandurand remains in custody on $500,000 bail while Brown remains in custody with $1,000,000 bail.