HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, January 1.

This happened in the Ewa Beach area around 10:55 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 28-year-old woman was seen driving a vehicle with an expired safety check. The car was later determined to be stolen and she was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV) without incident.

The woman will remain in police custody pending investigation.