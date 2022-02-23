HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 70-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Aiea, according to Honolulu EMS.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Honolulu EMS reported the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit by a vehicle that was reversing.

The sidewalk was in front of a restaurant on Kamehameha Highway.

EMS added that they treated her facial injuries and transported her to an emergency room.