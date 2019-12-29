Woman, 64, rescued off of Turtle Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials responded to a report of swimmers in distress at Turtle Bay on Saturday, December 28, around 4 p.m.

An unresponsive woman, 64, was found and rescued from the lagoon side of Turtle Bay.

Agencies performed onshore CPR and administered advanced life-saving treatment. They were able to stabilize the woman, who was in critical condition at the time she was transported to an area hospital.

According to Emergency Medical Services, there were people who tried to help the woman and suffered cuts and abrasions but refused medical treatment.