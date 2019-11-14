Witnesses to motor vehicle collision wanted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating witnesses to a Motor Vehicle Collision that happened in the Kaneohe area.

On Friday, November 8, 2019, at approximately 5:05 a.m., the driver of a black two-door 2003 Porsche Boxster was travelling South on Kamehameha Highway when it turned left into the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center in front of the driver of a white moped that was travelling North on Kamehameha Highway causing a collision. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries the next day.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.