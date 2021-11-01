Witness: Victim allegedly said ‘I didn’t sleep with her’ before fatal shooting in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Court documents reveal more information about a case involving the man accused of murdering another man in Nanakuli on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to court documents, the victim was working on a vehicle with his friend on Hakimo Road around 2 a.m. before the incident happened.

The victim told his friend, “Let me know if you see Amador. I have to talk to him.”

The victim then walked over to his own car. About five minutes later, the suspect — later identified as 42-year-old Amador Borce — talked to the victim.

According to court documents, the witness who was several feet away heard the victim say, “I didn’t sleep with her,” before hearing one gunshot immediately after.

Borce ran out of the parking lot and was later arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Borce was charged with second-degree murder. He is in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3.