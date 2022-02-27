HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said a 34-year-old female pedestrian carrying her 1-year-old daughter attempted to cross the north-most crosswalk on Kanekapolei Street when they were struck by a Honda MPVH traveling east on Kuhio Avenue and made a left turn onto Kanekapolei Street in Waikiki.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 27 around 7 p.m.

HPD said the 21-year-old male operator of the Honda vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

The 34-year-old female pedestrian was transported to the hospital in “Critical” condition which later upgraded to “Serious” condition.

The woman’s 1-year-old daughter was also taken to the hospital and was said to be in “Good” condition, according to HPD.

Although this investigation is ongoing, HPD said speed, drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors at this time.