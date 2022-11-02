HONOLULU (KHON2) — Testimony in the trial for former union boss Brian Ahakuelo highlights more details in the alleged vote rigging to raise union dues.

Ahakuelo was the former business manager at IBEW Local 1260. He and his wife Marilyn Ahakuelo and his sister-in-law Jennifer Estencion face multiple charges which include conspiracy, money laundering, wire fraud and embezzlement. Prosecutors say they also rigged a vote with members in Guam to approve a proposal to raise union dues.

In federal court on Wednesday, Kenneth Laguana, a union representative from Guam testified for the government. He said he was told by Estencion to round up as many members in Guam to come to the union meeting on January 2015 to vote on the proposal to raise union dues.

Laguana testified, “I was told my job depended on the turnout.”

Laguana also testified that he was told that only Hawaii union members will be affected by raise in union dues. But he was told not to tell the members in Guam about it.

Laguana told the court, “I wasn’t supposed to tell anybody.”

The feds say the vote rigging scheme also involved other union officials hiding in a car outside while the members voted, swapping real ballots for fake ones and tossing the originals in the trash in a park in Guam. And the hike in dues raked in $3.7 million in just over a year.

Also called to testify was Tammy Yamanoha who was the senior administrator responsible for the intake of union dues. She said there were documents that showed her signature were not hers. Her husband Russell Yamanoha is expected to testify for the government after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge related to the vote rigging accusation.