With electric guns legal in Hawaii, police warn misuse comes with consequences

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Self-defense and safety are what some people are hoping for with the legalization of electric guns in Hawaii. Some experts said they are already seeing the demand for the devices increase.

“Our hit list or interest list that we received as a company has been blowing up as far as the numbers of interests and people inquiring about receiving the training,” said Ed Howard, President and CEO of Pax Bello Security Solutions Hawaii.

However, Honolulu police said owning these devices comes with great responsibility.

“It’s not a magic device where it’s going to automatically protect you and get yourself out of a bad situation. You have to know what the limitations are, what the risks are and actually receive training.” Lt. Tuck Loy Aurello of the Hawaii Police Department

Training is just one of the requirements needed to own an electric gun.

“They would still have to go through a background check and would have to be at least 21-years-old and have no felony convictions or crimes of violence that would preclude them from owning such a device,” said Lt. Aurello.

By law, electric guns can only be used for self-defense, defense of another person or protection of property. Those are exactly the reasons why KT Protection Services said some of its workers will be carrying one.

“There are areas where there are higher crime activity, and we do have specialists in the field that work overnights,” said Steven Byrnes, Training Manager for KT Protection Services. “So it gives them another option to protect themselves and to service our clients.”

However, that is not to say these devices cannot fall into the wrong hands. In December, a security guard in Kakaako was hit with an electric gun while thieves burglarized Segway of Hawaii.

“If a person is caught committing a crime in possession of or use of such a device, there’s added penalties. We’re hoping that this will deter people from using it for the wrong reasons,” Lt. Aurello explained.