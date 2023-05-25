HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new Aloha Stadium in time for the 2028 University of Hawaiʻi football season.

That’s now the target opening date as the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District takes a new direction.

The Stadium Authority, with the support of the Governor, announced Thursday, May 25 that it will be offering a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a new stadium using state and private funds.

Under this new contract, the developer would also have the right to develop a portion of the surrounding district into mixed use development.

Senator Glenn Wakai called Thursday’s announcement a step in the right direction.

“Because as we know, in the development world, the stadium was going to be the loss leader, it will be the crown jewel of the area, but it’s not the money maker,” said Sen. Wakai.

This model reverses what the previous Governor had proposed for building a new stadium.

And according to stadium officials, it reduces the financial risk on state taxpayers.

“We are looking to issue first phase of the procurement which is a request for qualifications by the end of this calendar year,” said Brennon Morioka, Stadium Authority Chai. “With the whole intent of having a stadium ready for the 2028 uh football season.”

The new approach uses the $400 million dollars already appropriated by the State for a new 25,000 seat stadium.