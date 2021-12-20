Wish granted for 7-year-old Nawai who has spinal muscular atrophy

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Make-A-Wish foundation granted a little girl’s wish on Sunday, Dec. 19 in Keaau on the Big Island.

The little girl is 7-year-old Nawai. Nawai has spinal muscular atrophy, and she uses a breathing machine and wheelchair.

She loves the outdoors and listening to birds. So her wish of having a place where she can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors was her wish.

She wanted a backyard sanctuary. Her wish was granted thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, biotech company Genentech and several local businesses.

The pavilion in her backyard has pinwheels, a water feature, and special lighting so she can enjoy the outdoors in a safe way. Local artist Brandy-Aila Serikaku painted a mural with butterflies.

It’s also decorated with her favorite colors – purple and pink.

If she seems familiar, we’ve been following Nawai’s journey since she was a baby when we first helped her family through our Laulima Giving Program.

