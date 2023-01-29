HONOLULU (KHON2) — Around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Big Island police responded to a crash in Kona.

When police arrived on the scene, they determined that a convertible was driving southbound and nearly struck a pedestrian who was crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk.

According to police, the Nissan lost control, hit several large boulders and rolled over several times before the car came to a stop.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected more than 300 feet from the car, police reported.

The 31-year-old man from Wisconsin was then transferred to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition.

He was later transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

If you may have witnessed the collision, you can contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.