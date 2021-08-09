Wireless Emergency Alert testing conducted on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An alert will be hitting cell phones across the country on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

It’s a test of the national Wireless Emergency Alert system.

That’s used to send alerts to your phone including severe weather warnings or MAILE or AMBER alerts.

The test begins at 8:20 a.m. Hawaii time.

It will be clearly labeled with the words “This is a test” in English or “Esta es una prueba” in Spanish.

To opt in for receive test messages, you’ll have you check your phone’s settings.

If you have an Iphone, you can opt-in by going to “Settings” then “Notifications,” where at the bottom there are options for AMBER Alerts, Emergency Alerts, and Public Safety Alerts.

If you have an Android, you can find these settings in the default messenger app.

More information about the nationwide test can be found here.

For latest information the HI-EMA go to: http://www.ready.hawaii.gov