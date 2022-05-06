HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Hawaii Island’s summits on Friday, May 6 at around 3:14 a.m.

The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on May 6.

NWS advises motorists to drive with caution as dangerous slick roadways may occur if snow of one inch or more accumulates on the summits.

High pressure sliding by to the north and northeast of the state will keep breezy trade winds in place through late next week, with the strongest trades expected today through Saturday.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, but will occasionally reach leeward areas. An upper-level low west of the state will bring considerable high cloud cover across the eastern half of the state into Saturday.

A period of wet trades may move through Monday night and Tuesday as some old frontal remnants swing through the island chain. A return to typical trade wind weather is expected to resume from mid to late next week.