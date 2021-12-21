Winter Solstice 2021: What that means for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today is the winter solstice, the first day of winter, and the shortest day of the year.

John Bravender is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

He said during this time of the year the earth is angled away from the sun for those in the Northern Hemisphere.

“The angle of the earth and the sun really drives the season and how much sunlight comes in,” said Bravender. “So, when we are pointed towards the sun in the northern hemisphere during summertime, we get more direct sunlight. When we are angled away, we get less.”

Meaning winter days are shorter, and it’s darker longer. Bravender said this applies to us here in Hawaii, even though we are closer to the equator.

“Being closer to the equator, the influence of the tilt of the earth, especially on daylight, changes with latitude,” said Bravender. “So, us in Hawaii being closer to the equator, we don’t see as much change from summer to winter in the length of our daylight.”

Bravender said unlike the mainland, where they see snowstorms and icy conditions, most of Hawaii will see an uptick in rainy weather.

“During the wintertime, or what we would call the wet season, is the rainy season for us,” said Bravender. “We see more weather systems come in, and we see more rainfall during the wintertime than we do during the summertime.”

He says they are planning for more wet weather this year compared to last, meaning we can potentially see more downfall and possible flooding, similar to early December’s storm.

“For this wet season for this year we are looking at wetter than normal conditions,” said Bravender. “We are expecting more rainfall than we would normally have.”

Although this is the shortest day of the year, Bravender said each day moving forward will be a little longer, meaning we are at the halfway mark until summer.