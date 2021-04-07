Windward Oahu high school graduates can receive 50% tuition scholarship from WCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High school graduates from Windward Oahu can apply for the Windward Community College (WCC) Ho‘olei Scholarship to receive 50% tuition for their first year’s worth of schooling at WCC.

The WCC Ho‘olei Scholarship was made possible through a grant from the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation.

Those who graduated from public and charter schools in Windward Oahu during 2021 can apply to receive the equivalent of a half-tuition scholarship for their first year at WCC. The chancellor of WCC says, the Ho‘olei Scholarship offers hope to students.

“COVID-19 has had such a huge impact on our communities. Our resilient families have been combining resources, incomes and households to survive. We want our children to thrive, and not to set aside their dreams of college because of the economic realities of the pandemic and its aftermath.” Ardis Eschenberg, WCC chancellor

WCC found that all public high schools in the Koolau region — except Castle High School — saw a drop in college-bound high school seniors in Spring 2020. One unnamed school saw a drop in college enrollment by 11%, according to WCC.

Email hoolei@hawaii.edu to learn more about WCC’s Ho‘olei Scholarship program or click here to find out more about WCC college programs.