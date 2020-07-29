Windward Oahu designates 1.5 acres for taro patch

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The city, state and others have partnered to preserve 1.5 acres of land in Windward Oahu as a wetland taro patch.
The piece of land is called Hakipuu Loi.
The trust for public land facilitated the city’s interest in the property in the form of a conservation easement.
The state issued a $350,000 grant to community organization Hoala Aina Kupono to purchase and protect the property.
The conservation easement prevents development of the property so it can be maintained as a wetland taro patch.
