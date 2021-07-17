Windward Mall partners with Salvation Army, hosts back-to-school drive

FILE – A member of the Salvation Army holds a bag of donated school supplies at the 3rd annual Windward Mall back-to-school drive, Oahu, Hawaii, July 17, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windward Mall partnered with the Salvation Army on Saturday, July 17, to host its 3rd annual back-to-school drive.

The Salvation Army van was parked near the Macy’s parking lot of Windward mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to collect school supply donations.

“We’re taking papers, pencils, notebooks, backpacks, anything of that nature stays here for our keiki in the windward communities so we’re helping out local schools so anything that we get here goes to our keiki.” Lt. John Mercer, Salvation Army

Those who would still like to donate to the Salvation Army’s back-to-school drive can do so at their Waikalua Road location.