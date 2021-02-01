Windward Mall opens place for Hawaii seniors to find resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A business with a mission to help Hawaii’s seniors get the resources they need to thrive in their golden years opened at Windward Mall on Monday.

“We are honored to welcome Kupuna Power to the Windward Mall ‘ohana,” Windward Mall general manager Cesar Topacio said in Monday’s news release. “Kupuna have always been a valued part of our community and we are excited to help create a space tailored to their needs.”

Kupuna Power began as a one-day event at the State Capitol in 2012 by former state senator Brickwood Galuteria. It was a day to provide seniors with exercise, entertainment and information on how to take control of their life. Today, the brand has expanded to include a television program, civic outreach and retail product line.

Kupuna Power is located on the first floor of the mall near Ross Dress for Less and opens daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.