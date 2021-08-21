Windward Mall hosts job fair featuring more than 20 employers

FILE – Dozens of businesses line the Center Court at Windward Mall for a job fair in Oahu, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Folks came out to Windward Mall with resumes in hand and hoped to find new jobs on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Dozens of businesses took part in the Mall’s job fair and some hired new wokers on the spot.

The event gave those who wanted to earn some extra money a chance to speak one-on-one with employers.

“We’ve done four interviews on the spot already, hired two already,” said T&C Windward Mall store manager Celeste Keohokapu. “So it’s been pretty good. They’re coming with their resumes, being prepared.”

One applicant KHON2 spoke to had already found a job.

“I did the application, I did the interview and it was really fast,” said Jake Carbagal, an applicant. “They said yes immediately, I think I did pretty good. I’m kinda’ freaking out. I was like, ‘shoot, no way, I got it!”

Some employers could tell the positive atmosphere was being felt all around.

“It’s a challenge out there, but there are good people,” said Big City Diner owner and president Lane Muraoka. “We just gave an employee a new hire packet right now, she’s filling that out right now. You can tell even with a mask that someone is smiling.”

Those who missed Saturday’s event can check in with the businesses individually to see if they are still hiring.

Below is a list of the companies that participated in the Windward Mall job fair:

Bath & Body Works

Big City Diner

Buffalo Wild Wings

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Hawaii Family Dental

Hawaii Threading

Jeans Warehouse

Kanile’a ‘Ukulele

Kay Jewelers

Keiki O Ka ʻĀina

Kickin Kajun

Know1

Macy’s

Panda Express

Pieology Pizzeria

Pups of War/Mad Sci Lab

RAW Body Essentials

Ross Dress for Less

Ruby Tuesday

Securitas (Windward Mall Security)

T&C Surf

The Blessed Life

The Cookie Corner

Tricked Out Accessories

8 Half Desserts

Click here to visit the Windward Mall website.