Windward Mall hosting job fair for these businesses looking to hire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windward Mall is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 21, for a number of merchants looking to hire, including Big City Diner, Ross Dress for Less, T&C Surf Designs, and many more.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Center Court. Job seekers can pick up their applications and speak with employees all in one place.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The merchants listed below are hiring for various positions:

Bath & Body Works

Big City Diner

Buffalo Wild Wings

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Hawaii Family Dental

Hawaii Threading

Jeans Warehouse

Kanile’a ‘Ukulele

Kay Jewelers

Keiki O Ka ʻĀina

Kickin Kajun

Know1

Macy’s

Panda Express

Pieology Pizzeria

Pups of War/Mad Sci Lab

RAW Body Essentials

Ross Dress for Less

Ruby Tuesday

Securitas (Windward Mall Security)

T&C Surf

The Blessed Life

The Cookie Corner

Tricked Out Accessories

8 Half Desserts

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Click here for more information.

