Windward Mall hosting job fair for these businesses looking to hire

Posted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windward Mall is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 21, for a number of merchants looking to hire, including Big City Diner, Ross Dress for Less, T&C Surf Designs, and many more.

The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Center Court. Job seekers can pick up their applications and speak with employees all in one place.

The merchants listed below are hiring for various positions:

  • Bath & Body Works
  • Big City Diner
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
  • Hawaii Family Dental
  • Hawaii Threading
  • Jeans Warehouse
  • Kanile’a ‘Ukulele
  • Kay Jewelers
  • Keiki O Ka ʻĀina
  • Kickin Kajun
  • Know1
  • Macy’s
  • Panda Express
  • Pieology Pizzeria
  • Pups of War/Mad Sci Lab
  • RAW Body Essentials
  • Ross Dress for Less
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • Securitas (Windward Mall Security)
  • T&C Surf
  • The Blessed Life
  • The Cookie Corner
  • Tricked Out Accessories
  • 8 Half Desserts

Click here for more information.
 

