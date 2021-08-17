Windward Mall hosting job fair for these businesses looking to hire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Windward Mall is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 21, for a number of merchants looking to hire, including Big City Diner, Ross Dress for Less, T&C Surf Designs, and many more.
The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Center Court. Job seekers can pick up their applications and speak with employees all in one place.
The merchants listed below are hiring for various positions:
- Bath & Body Works
- Big City Diner
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Hawaii Family Dental
- Hawaii Threading
- Jeans Warehouse
- Kanile’a ‘Ukulele
- Kay Jewelers
- Keiki O Ka ʻĀina
- Kickin Kajun
- Know1
- Macy’s
- Panda Express
- Pieology Pizzeria
- Pups of War/Mad Sci Lab
- RAW Body Essentials
- Ross Dress for Less
- Ruby Tuesday
- Securitas (Windward Mall Security)
- T&C Surf
- The Blessed Life
- The Cookie Corner
- Tricked Out Accessories
- 8 Half Desserts
Check out more news from around Hawaii
Click here for more information.