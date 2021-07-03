Windward Mall gives keiki a chance to meet favorite storybook characters, superheroes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An exciting new space opened up at Windward Mall on Saturday, July 3, where children can let their imagination run wild and transform into their favorite storybook characters.

Storybook Station celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

Located upstairs near Macy’s, keiki were given makeovers at Storybook Station and even got to hang out with a mermaid and frog princess.

The space will serve as a venue for kids’ parties. Parents can already start booking their event, but Storybook Sation will not be hosting parties until August.

The grand opening also coincided with Storybook Hawaii’s “Crew for the Red, White and Blue” event at the mall, where keiki got to meet and take pictures with superheroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Superman and Wonderwoman.

They were also encouraged to write a message of appreciation to real-life heroes — military troops.

“We’re just coming out to show our patriotism and hang out with the kids,” said a dressed-up Captain America. “The whole weekend is about all of our heroes. The real heroes are the ones that fight for the country and keep us all safe, and so we’re out here making sure we show everybody how important that is.

Storybook Hawaii will send all the messages received Saturday to men and women currently serving overseas. Click here or call (808)-235-1143 for more information about Storybook Station.