HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Windward Mall in Kaneohe is celebrating 40 years of “loving local” with a variety of events this summer.
Windward Mall hosted an event featuring over 100 retailers, restaurants, eateries and services on Saturday, July 9.
Hawaiian 105 KINE kicked off the event with a presentation of the mayor’s proclamation at 5 p.m. and entertainment until 7 p.m.
Shoppers who spend $140 or more on the same day (with receipts) will receive a 40th Anniversary custom tote designed by Eden in Love as a gift with purchase on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.
The Windward Mall celebrations will continue for a Summer Concert Series with Brickwood & Friends on the following dates.
- Saturday, July 23 at 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.
There will also be the following events happening for the public to enjoy:
- Monthly Ohana Nights crafters and food truck event – Saturday, July 23 at 12 p.m.
- The Island Craft Fair – Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30
- Seltzer & Cider Event with Krave Marketing – Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7.
For more information on the events visit the Windward Mall website.