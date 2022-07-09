HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Windward Mall in Kaneohe is celebrating 40 years of “loving local” with a variety of events this summer.



Windward Mall hosted an event featuring over 100 retailers, restaurants, eateries and services on Saturday, July 9.

Hawaiian 105 KINE kicked off the event with a presentation of the mayor’s proclamation at 5 p.m. and entertainment until 7 p.m.



Shoppers who spend $140 or more on the same day (with receipts) will receive a 40th Anniversary custom tote designed by Eden in Love as a gift with purchase on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.

The Windward Mall celebrations will continue for a Summer Concert Series with Brickwood & Friends on the following dates.

Saturday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.

There will also be the following events happening for the public to enjoy:

Monthly Ohana Nights crafters and food truck event – Saturday, July 23 at 12 p.m.

The Island Craft Fair – Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30

Seltzer & Cider Event with Krave Marketing – Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7.

For more information on the events visit the Windward Mall website.