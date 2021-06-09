Windsurfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police say an unresponsive windsurfer was found at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui on Wednesday, June 9.

Officers responded to Kanaha Beach Park around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ocean Safety officials were performing life-saving measures when officers arrived, police said. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and determined the windsurfer, identified only as a man, was dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation did not show any signs of foul play and the victim’s identity is unknown.

An autopsy has been scheduled, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.