Windsurfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police say an unresponsive windsurfer was found at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui on Wednesday, June 9.

Officers responded to Kanaha Beach Park around 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ocean Safety officials were performing life-saving measures when officers arrived, police said. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and determined the windsurfer, identified only as a man, was dead.

Police say a preliminary investigation did not show any signs of foul play and the victim’s identity is unknown.

An autopsy has been scheduled, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories