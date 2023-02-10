HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend is Aloha Stadium’s big come back with concerts set up for the weekend.

Strong winds that have bombarded the islands made a few wary of the prospects for continuing to host the concerts.

But, Aloha Stadium has announced that none of the concerts have been cancelled and they are here to entertain the masses.

The stadium parking lot has been transformed into a concert venue.

Beginning today, Feb. 10, Gary LeVox, formerly of Rascal Flatts, will be entertaining audiences with some of his old music but also some of his new music.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the revamped parking lot will feature Grammy Award winning reggae group SOJA.

We may have thought that Aloha Stadium may have been put on pause since they are beginning their transition into their new Aloha Stadium.

But, we all thought wrong because today and tomorrow, these are the first concerts that Aloha Stadium is bringing out to start 2023.

So, to find out more, KHON2 is here with the Marketing and Communications Specialist, Samantha Spain.

The line has already opened which was at 4:30 p.m. leading in today. Tell our readers what is taking place today and tomorrow.

“Yes, absolutely. It’s a little bit different. Most people think we are going to be inside, but we actually converted and transformed out parking lot into a new concert venue for us,” said Spain.

“So, we partnered with TMR Events who has come up with a great line up. As you mentioned, everything started at 4:30 p.m. today. Music should be starting at 5 p.m. going to 10 for tonight. Same for tomorrow. Switching it up with a little bit of reggae going on. So, we are excited to see how this goes,” explained Spain.

During the pandemic, everyone got used to staying in the cars when you brought back drive thru concerts. How is this going to be taking place?

“Yes, great question. I know when we were doing our concert series before it was with the cars,” said Spain.

“This is a little bit different. This is standing only. So, it is an all-ages event; but it is standing. So, it’s a little bit different. I know there were cabanas in the back that you could purchase as well, but those are sold out. I know they have some tickets available; but again, we are expecting a really great crowd. Lots of dancing; we want to see a lot of dancing tonight and tomorrow night,” added Spain.

So, with this, as KHON2 mentioned, this is the beginning of the transition period for Aloha Stadium. Are there going to be more of these as the year progresses?

“Yes, absolutely. So, after we do this one, we do have Great Aloha Run again that we are doing on the 20th of this month, followed by our closing ceremony on the 25th,” said Spain.

“And, then, moving forward, we of course have the Swap Meet that will be with us on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout our construction and our build. But, we want to see a lot more of these kinds of concerts. We want to bring back the holiday lights show, Halloween, 50th State Fair maybe? So, we will see; it will be a great lineup,” added Spain.

And, lastly, what about the transition for Aloha Stadium. When does the final closing take place?

“So, on the 25th of this month, we will actually have our final farewell inside the bowl,” said Spain.

“So, this will give the public one last time to come down between 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day and really be able to go down into our south corridor areas with our sports museum. Head down to the lockers. We have some really great memorabilia over there; and then, of course, run out to the field and run through the big UH helmet that’s coming. So, it will be a great way to close this stadium officially,” explained Spain.

This is just the beginning of many more things to come from Aloha Stadium.

FYI though, it is going to be a windy weekend. So, get those jackets if you need and just be aware of the weather conditions.