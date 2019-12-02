Wind to blame after construction barriers for UHM Life Sciences building fall down

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wind is taking the blame for a mess that happened at the University of Hawaii at Manoa on Sunday afternoon, December 1.

Construction barriers fell onto cars parked on the East-West Road near the Life Sciences building.

According to a spokesperson at the UH Manoa, no one was injured following the incident.

The university’s Department of Public Safety secured the scene.

The university said that they will ensure that any and all damages to the vehicles affected by the incident will be covered.

Following the incident, the contractor for the project secured the site and checked the remaining barriers. The barriers will be rebuilt on Monday, December 2.

The construction for the 45,000-square-foot building is estimated to be completed by Spring 2020, according to UHM.

The facility is expected to serve 1,000 students on a weekly basis and house more than 80 faculty members and graduate students.